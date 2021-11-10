Rogers announces Pro On-the-Go service is expanding to Winnipeg

Rogers has announced that its Pro On-the-Go service is expanding to Winnipeg, Manitoba giving customers personalized support and same-day delivery when ordering a new device.

The Rogers Pro On-the-Go provides customers with a contactless experience, designed for those with a busy schedule, seek extra support when learning about a new device, or who are unable to visit a brick-and-mortar location. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers has identified key locations and begun expanding the reach of the Pro On-the-Go service.

“Rogers is focused on keeping Canadians connected to what matters most, and for residents of Winnipeg, that’s even more possible now that a Rogers Pro can deliver their new wireless device and specialized service right to their door,” said Dave Fuller, the president of wireless at Rogers Communications, in a statement.

With its latest expansion, Manitoba customers can order a new device and have it hand-delivered by a Rogers Pro. The service also offers personalized support to set up the new device. Roger Pros will guide customers on how to do an initial setup, transfer media and apps, set up their email, and tweak their personal preferences. All of these perks are provided to the customer at no extra cost.

Rogers says that over 14 million Canadians now have access to the Rogers Pro On-the-Go service. Customers in the Greater Toronto Area, southwestern Ontario, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, and Greater Vancouver can access the service and gain access to its perks. The company has also confirmed that it plans to expand to more Canadian markets “in the coming months.”

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers