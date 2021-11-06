fbpx
Tesla Canada to locate manufacturing facility in Markham, Ontario

Markham's mayor welcomed the company with posts on Twitter and Instagram

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Nov 6, 20213:27 PM EDT
Markham, Ontario Mayor shared on social media that Tesla Canada would locate a manufacturing facility in the city to produce manufacturing equipment for use at the company’s ‘gigafactories.’

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Frank Scarpitti welcomed Tesla, calling it a great addition to “the ‘future car’ cluster of companies” in Markham. You can read the full quote from the image below:

“I am delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham. The facility will be the first branded Tesla Canada manufacturing facility in Canada and will produce state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to be used at the Gigafactories located around the world in the production of batteries.”

Scarpitti also clarified that the manufacturing facility would be located “just south of Highway 7 west of Warden.”

The mayor’s announcement comes just days after Tesla Canada put out a call for applications on LinkedIn, which also included a recruitment video republished by Tesla North on YouTube.

The video shows a short interview with employees at the Markham location who work on battery development, factory design, charging infrastructure, battery CNC machine programming and more.

Source: Frank Scarpitti (Twitter) Via: Tesla North

