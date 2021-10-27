Alleged information about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series surfaces

Several of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra specs have leaked online, revealing more details about the upcoming smartphone.

The device will reportedly sport an improved 1/1.33-inch 0.8µm 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM3 sensor over the chip featured in the Galaxy S2 Ultra. The device is also rumoured to feature an f/1.8 aperture, 85-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel 1/2.55-inch ultra-wide sensor from Sony with a 1.4µm pixel pitch and an f/2.2 aperture.

This phone will also include a periscope zoom camera with two new 1/3.52-inch Sony sensors, which are smaller than the S21 Ultra’s 1/3.24-inch sensors. Additionally, the handset will reportedly sport a 10x optical zoom camera with a 10-megapixel shooter with an f/4.9 aperture, an 11-degree field of view, and another telephoto shooter with 3x zoom, a 1/3.52-inch sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 36-degree field of view.

This information was shared by the well-known leaker, Ice Universe.

S22 Ultra camera

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

Ice Universe also posted about the S22 and S22+’ design elements. According to the leak, the phones will offer a design similar to the iPhone 13 without a notch. The handset’s front and rear are flat and symmetrical.

S22 and S22 + look like iPhone 13 without notch. The front and rear are flat and symmetrical bezel — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

Not many renders of the Galaxy S22 or S22+ have surfaced online yet, but we have seen renders of the S22 Ultra. The phones will likely launch in either January or February next year.

Source: Ice Universe (2)