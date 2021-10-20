fbpx
Artists can now sell merch on Spotify thanks to a partnership with Shopify

Artists with a lot of Spotify listeners can likely earn more on the platform now

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Oct 20, 202110:46 AM EDT
Spotify and Shopify are teaming up to make it easier for musicians to sell their merch on Spotify instead of relying on tour merch tables and websites.

This is a significant update for artists since it earns them more revenue through the music streaming service. A few years ago, Spotify started selling concerts tickets through its app. This update helps the platform become an even more robust one-stop-shop for all things music.

Spotify says that artists can start learning about the new sales feature in the Spotify for Artists app. If you want to see the new feature in action, pop artist Remi Wolf has a few items on her page.

Source: Shopify

