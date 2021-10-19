Pokémon Unite’s Halloween event runs from October 20 to November 7

Pokémon Unite is getting a little spookier thanks to a new Halloween event running from October 20th to November 7th.

The Festival will offer several cool costumes for you and your Pokémon, as well as what looks to be a possible additional game mode and new playable Pocket Monster, Greedent.

Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! pic.twitter.com/M4t0157wLb — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 18, 2021

Additionally, the ‘Remoat Island’ stage will gain a new nighttime overlay that includes pumpkins and other spooky decorations.

Check out the trailer for the event above.

Source: @PokemonUnite