Pokémon Unite’s Halloween event runs from October 20 to November 7

The creepy Pokémon joining during 'Halloween Festival' is Greedent

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 19, 20217:06 AM EDT
Pokémon Unite is getting a little spookier thanks to a new Halloween event running from October 20th to November 7th.

The Festival will offer several cool costumes for you and your Pokémon, as well as what looks to be a possible additional game mode and new playable Pocket Monster, Greedent.

Additionally, the ‘Remoat Island’ stage will gain a new nighttime overlay that includes pumpkins and other spooky decorations.

Source: @PokemonUnite 

