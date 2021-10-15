PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo titles are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has several console titles, including NBA 2K22, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on sale.
Check out title deals below:
PlayStation
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4): $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5): $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- God of War (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5): $59.99 ($89.99)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Outriders Day One Edition (PS5): $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Gran Turismo Sport (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Nioh Collection (PS5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (PS4): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
Find all PlayStation games on sale here.
Xbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One): $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Outriders Day One Edition (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 (Xbox One): $19.99 (regularly $29.99)
- NBA 2K22 (Xbox One): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers (Xbox One): $29.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (Xbox Series X): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One): $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
Find all Xbox titles on sale here.
Nintendo Switch
- The Outer Worlds: $19.99 (regularly $29.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21: $19.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (Switch): $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
Best Buy has several more Nintendo titles on sale, however, they’re mostly from marketplace sellers. It’s worth noting that all games listed above are on sale until October 21st.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy