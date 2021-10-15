PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo titles are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has several console titles, including NBA 2K22, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on sale.

Check out title deals below:

PlayStation

Find all PlayStation games on sale here.

Xbox

Find all Xbox titles on sale here.

Nintendo Switch

Best Buy has several more Nintendo titles on sale, however, they’re mostly from marketplace sellers. It’s worth noting that all games listed above are on sale until October 21st.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy