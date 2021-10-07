Amazon’s updated Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available to order

Amazon’s recently unveiled Fire TV Stick 4K’s successor, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is now available to order on Amazon for $74.99.

According to Amazon, the new stick is 40 percent more powerful than its predecessors and features a faster MediaTek MT8696 processor and improved networking. The old model included a quad-core 1.7GHz CPU and a 650MHz GPU, whereas the new model features a quad-core 1.8GHz CPU and a 750MHz GPU.

It also features 2GB of RAM as opposed to 1.5GB on the previous generation.