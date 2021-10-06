Select Metro Vancouver busses and SkyTrains now offer free Wi-Fi

Roughly two years after announcing that Translink riders in Metro Vancouver will have access to free Wi-Fi in 2020, the transit commission and Shaw’s plans are finally coming to fruition.

Translink announced on Tuesday that its free Wi-Fi is now accessible on select buses, SkyTrains and stations in Metro Vancouver.

Free WiFi is now rolling out on our system! In partnership with Shaw, select vehicles have been equipped with free public WiFi. Read more: https://t.co/gKChnkEbhm — News from TransLink (@TransLinkNews) October 5, 2021

Currently, six RapidBuses, three SkyTrains, the Edmonds Station and the Carvolth Exchange feature Shaw’s Wi-Fi, with the system-wide rollout expected to complete in 2026. Additionally, posters and signage will indicate if the vehicle you’re on offers free Wi-Fi.

“We know that free Wi-Fi is something our customers want, and I’m so excited to start delivering this important feature to elevate the customer experience,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a press relesae. “Free Wi-Fi means that our customers can use their transit time for leisure, work, or better connecting with family and friends without spending their money on data fees.”

It’s worth noting that customers on SeaBuses and in SeaBus terminals in Metro Vancouver can already use free Shaw Wi-Fi as part of a prior TransLink and Shaw rollout.

Customers can learn how to use the free Wi-Fi and monitor status updates on the transit’s Wi-Fi installation over time here.

Image credit: @TransLinkNews

Source: Translink