Get Jam’s $119 wireless earbuds for $24.99 through Fido Xtra

Fido customers can now get steep discounts on select Jam audio offerings, including its Live Free Truly Wireless earbuds for $24.99 (regularly $119.99).

First shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘briand1989,’ head to the ‘Fido Xtra’ promotion page in the Fido app, and you’ll see the JAM audio promotion listed first.

Tap on “Go Get It,” and the app will give you a promotion code. Copy the code and tap on “Shop Now,” and you’ll be redirected to Today’s Shopping Choice website.

On TSC, you can choose to use the promotion code on any of the following three audio offerings:

It’s worth noting that the earbuds will appear with their regular price, however, when you add the product to your cart and apply the promo code on the checkout, the price will automatically reduce to as mentioned above.

For more information about the promo, click here or head to your Fido mobile app.

Source: Fido Via: RedFlagDeals