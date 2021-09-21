Don’t miss your chance to save big on your dream TV

You may not feel it yet, but winter is coming. Soon we’ll be huddling under blankets, drinking hot cocoa, and watching Studio Ghibli movies to add some warmth back into our lives. But you need to ask yourself: is my home theatre ready?

While you could get away with your first-generation 4K TV, the newest TVs feature mini-LED displays, faster refresh rates, and the latest HDR technology. If you intend to spend the coming months indoors like I do, your waistline might not be too happy, but your eyes can be.

Find your dream TV and save big with Best Buy’s Ultimate Home Theatre Sale. The sale ends this Friday,

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR QN90A

Buy at Best Buy for $2799.99 (save $1000)

This is the ultimate TV for gaming. The display features FreeSync Premium Pro and Low Framerate Compensation to ensure low-input lag and jutter free gameplay. And thanks to the USB 2.1 HDMI ports, you’ll be enjoying high-frame rates with its 120Hz refresh rate.

If you’re not into gaming, this is still an incredible TV for watching 4K content. The QN90A is known for its deep colours and sharp images. You’ll see the difference when you watch your first HDR content.

For this week only, the Samsung QN90A is on sale for $2799.99 (save $1000) at Best Buy Canada.

Samsung 50-inch QLED The Frame

Buy at Best Buy for $1399.99 (save $200)

This is the ultimate wall art. Whether you’re a minimalist that hates cables, an art lover that can’t decide on just one painting to hang on your walls, or someone that loves a beautiful display, you’ll love The Frame TV.

Designed to blend in with its surroundings, the Frame TV is Samsung’s secret weapon. The TV had a lot of buzz around it when it launched a few years ago, but the 2021 model is the best iteration of the display yet thanks to its sharp visuals, clean presentation, and solid gaming performance. The 4K visuals are crisp, the 120Hz performance is quick, and the matte artwork is uniquely yours.

Get The Frame TV for just $1399.99 (save $200) at Best Buy Canada, this week only.

LG NanoCell 55-inch 4K TV

Buy at Best Buy for $1099.99 (save $300)

This is the ultimate mid-range TV. The 80 series from LG features visuals that go well beyond its price tag, offering 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and two 2.1 USB ports.

If you’re in the market for a television that will support the latest features of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, the LG NanoCell 85APA might be just what you’re looking for. And it even supports variable refresh rates in case you wanted to hook your PC up to it for some immersive gaming.

Pick up the LG NanoCell 55-inch 4K TV for $1099.99 (save $300) at Best Buy Canada.

Sony 75-inch 4K X85J TV

Buy at Best Buy for $1999.99 (save $500)

This is the ultimate TV for immersion. If you’re going to upgrade your TV, you might as well go big. And I mean really big.

The X85J is a 4K TV from Sony that delivers stunning detail on a display that will fill your wall. It supports both Dolby and HDR3 for rich colours and deep shadows. And thanks to the TV’s built-in processor, your HD content can be upscaled to 4K with impressive results.

For this week only, the Sony 75-inch X85J TV is on sale for $1999.99 (save $500) at Best Buy Canada.

These are only a few of the top deals. Check out Best Buy’s Ultimate Home Theatre Sale for more great savings.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.