Rogers reportedly offering some customers 5GB of free data

Rogers is allegedly offering select customers up to 5GB of free data over text.

According to a report from iPhone in Canada, an Ontario resident with an ‘EPP’ employee plan received a message from Rogers saying the carrier had a “surprise” for them. The message went on to explain the carrier added 5GB of data to the customer’s account.

Moreover, the extra free data would reportedly show up every month for the next 24 months. Rogers claims that there were no strings attached, no extra charges and no additional action required.

While it’s possible the change could be related to the customer’s employee plan, there was reportedly no indication in the message that it was. Further, Rogers and its flanker brand Fido have previously offered customers free data via text message, so it’s probably the carrier is doing it again.

If you’re a Rogers customer, you may want to check your texts or account for any such offers. Fido customers may also want to keep an eye out for any incoming messages about bonus data. Although 5GB of data may not seem like a lot, I’d totally take it as a freebie.

Of course, your mileage will vary with something like this. And unfortunately, if you don’t get the message from Rogers, I’d say chances are you won’t have much luck getting data by calling the carrier. If you’re not on a contract, however, you can always shop around for good deals — sometimes, if you switch, your old carrier will reach out with a win-back offer worth taking.

Update 09/18/2021 at 3:57pm: We’ve seen several comments on Twitter, Facebook and below this article from readers confirming they’ve received 5GB of bonus data from Rogers.

Source: iPhone in Canada