Apple’s online store has refurbished 2nd-gen Apple TV 4K for $189

Apple’s refurbished store now has the second-generation Apple TV 4K starting at $189.
Released back in April, the second-gen Apple TV 4K has an A12 bionic chip and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR video.
The second-gen 4K streamer also comes with the all-new Siri remote with a physical direction pad instead of a touch panel.
Apple’s refurbished store has the 32GB version of the second-gen Apple TV 4K listed for $189, marking a $40 discount from the original $229 price tag. On the other hand, the 64GB unit is listed for $209, also marking a $40 discount from the original $249 price tag.
Apple’s refurbished store has older Apple TV models along with several iMacs, MacBooks, Mac Minis, and iPads on sale too.
Check out the deals below:
Laptops and Computers
- Mac mini 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3: Refurbished for $849, new for $999
- Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $979, new for $1,149
- Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5: Refurbished for $1,189, new for $1,399
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,099, new for $1,299
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5: Refurbished for $1,214, new for $1,579
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,369, new for $1,649
- 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,439, new for $1,699
- 21.5-inch iMac 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5: Refurbished for $1,139, new for $1,339
- 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 with Retina 4K display: Refurbished for $1,379, new for $1,629
Find all refurbished laptops and computers here.
iPads
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB: Refurbished for $489, new for $729
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB: Refurbished for $549, new for $649
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (2nd Generation): Refurbished for $769, new for $879
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB (3rd Generation): Refurbished for $829, new for $1,169
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB (2nd Generation): Refurbished for $939, new for $1,079
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB (4th Generation): Refurbished for $1,689, new for $2,029
Find all refurbished iPads here.
Apple TV
