Spend your PC Points during Shoppers’ upcoming Bonus Redemption Event

Shoppers Drug Mart will be running its ‘Bonus Redemption Event,’ starting September 17th to 22nd, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘hill15.’

During Bonus Redemption Event, redeeming 50,000 PC Optimum points will net you $65, equivalent to 65,000 points, whereas, on a normal day, redeeming 50,000 points account for $50.

Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value, and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.

So what can you spend these points on? Shoppers has a bunch of video games and electronics that might make a solid purchase. Check them out below:

