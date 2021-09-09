Shoppers Drug Mart offering 50,000 bonus PC Points when you spend $150 online.

The points work out to $50 in value. This offer is available until the end of today, September 9th.

Shoppers Drug Mart has electronics like truly wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras, you can redeem these points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue.

Check out Shoppers’ full list of electronics here.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Flickr — Huy Dang