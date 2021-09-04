Apple has restocked some refurbished M1 Macs

If you’re looking for a deal on an M1-equipped Mac computer, Apple often discounts its refurbished models by a hundred dollars or more.
For instance, an 8-core CPU/GPU Mac mini is on sale for $979 CAD, which is $170 off the full price.
You can see all the deals on Apple’s refurb store, and we pulled out some of our favourites below:
- 24-inch iMac 8-core CPU/GPU – $1,569 (save $280)
- MacBook Air 8-core CPU 7-core GPU – 1,099 (save $200)
- MacBook Pro 8-core CPU/GPU – $1,439 (save $260)
Source: Apple Refurb store