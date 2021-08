Best Buy is currently offering a major deal on Apple’s iPhone 12 with Freedom Mobile.

Customers who pick up an iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage for a $20/month tab with Freedom Mobile as their service provider can receive up to $250 in free Best Buy gift cards.

The offer is only available at Best Buy stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Source: Best Buy Canada