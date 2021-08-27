Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in September

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.

Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.

Below is everything coming to Tubi in September:

September

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Cop Out (2010)

Diavlo (2020) – starting 9/5

House of Wax (2005)

Labor of Love (2020)

Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Piranha (1995)

The Pledge (2008)

Tubi is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.