Netflix names fan event after the sound that plays before its original content

Netflix has revealed that its next global fan event, TUDUM, is named after the sound that plays on its service whenever the platform’s logo appears.
The three-hour September 25th event will feature news, trailers, and clips from 70 upcoming TV shows, movies and specials.
Netflix says TUDUM’s goal is “to entertain and honor Netflix fans across the globe.” The event also likely aims to build hype surrounding the streaming platform’s upcoming content, including the second season of The Witcher, Cobra Kai season 4, Bridgerton season 2, Red Notice and more.
TUDUM starts at 12pm ET/8am PT on September 25th, and will stream across Netflix’s several YouTube channels as well as on Twitch and Twitter.
Source: Netflix
Comments