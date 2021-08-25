Kanye West reveals Donda remix gadget that looks like a sex toy

Despite the rapper getting jacked and living in a stadium, Kanye West’s anticipated next album, Donda, still lacks an official release date.
In light of this, according to details posted to Ye’s website, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband plans to launch a $200 USD (roughly $252 CAD) custom Stem Player that allows users to “customize any song,” including offering control over “vocals, drums, bass and samples” and the ability to add effects, isolate parts and split songs. Though it’s still unclear, it looks like the device will work with more than just tracks from West’s anticipated album.
Other specs include a haptic engine, 4 touch-sensitive light sliders, a 97DB built-in speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, 8GB of storage and support for various file formats.
West previously mentioned the Stem Player built in partnership with design firm Kano during an interview with Apple Music 1 radio host Zane Lowe back in 2019, so we know the device has been in development for at least a few years.
West’s upcoming album Donda, the follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King, still hasn’t released despite rumours indicating it could have arrived on July 23rd and August 23rd. The latest rumours indicate the album will drop on August 26th.
Kanye west is a genius pic.twitter.com/KqcMfrEUPj
— Chance❕🪐® (@2900chance) August 25, 2021
In other West-related news, the rapper has applied to legally change his name to “Ye” and is beefing with Degrassi: The Next Generation alumni, Aubrey Graham (also known as Drake).
Source: Kanye West Via: Engadget
