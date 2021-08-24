Rogers buys Nova Scotia-based Seaside Communications for undisclosed amount

Rogers has announced it will acquire Seaside Communications, a Nova Scotia-based telecommunications company, in a joint announcement made on August 23th.
Founded in 1975 and locally owned, Seaside Communications provides television, phone, and internet services to residents and businesses in Cape Breton and northern Nova Scotia.
Rogers purchased the rural telecommunications provider for an undisclosed amount.
The press release states that Seaside Communications customers can expect faster internet speed options and access to internet television service Rogers Ignite TV, due to the acquisition.
Rogers is also in talks to purchase national telecommunications provider Shaw Communications through an estimated $26 billion deal currently under review by Canada’s Competition Bureau regarding concerns that the deal would substantially decrease competition and negatively affect consumers.

