Here are the pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

During today’s Pokémon Presents stream, The Pokémon Company revealed new information about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
With the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, The Pokémon Company announced that pre-purchasers can claim some additional bonuses, including a Manaphy Egg, 12 Quick Balls and 200 Poké Balls.
First, let’s see what bonuses you get with by pre-ordering:
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl Digital edition: You’ll get a Manaphy Egg and 12 Quick Balls
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl retail copy: You’ll get a Manaphy Egg
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack Digital Edition: You’ll get a Manaphy Egg, 12 Quick Balls and 200 Poké Balls
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack retail copy: You’ll get a Manaphy Egg and 200 Poké Balls
You can get your Egg by selecting “Get via internet” from the game’s “Mystery Gift” function until February 21, 2022. You can hatch the Egg and get Manaphy as a friend by putting it in your party and taking it out and about on your trip through the Sinnoh area. Learn more here.
If you download Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl from the Nintendo eShop by February 21st, 2022, you will receive a coupon for 12 Quick Balls. Learn more here.
And lastly, the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack has two serial numbers, each valid for 100 Poké Balls. Learn more here.
You can pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl or the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack directly from the Nintendo store or from Best Buy, GameStop, The Source or Walmart.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will each cost $79.99, whereas the double pack will set you back $159.99.
Follow the links to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl or the double pack.
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Source: The Pokémon Company
