Fitbit trackers on back-to-school sale at select retailers

Fitbit is offering back-to-school deals on its fitness trackers and smartwatches.
The deals are available at Fitbit, Google Canada, Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Sport Chek and The Source. You can save up to $70 CAD on select devices.
- Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker – Black: $79.99, was $99.99
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $129.99, was $169.99
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Storm Blue: $129.99, was $169.99
- Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Granite: $149.99, was $189.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – Midnight: $229.99, was $299.99
These are only some of the Fitbit trackers and smartwatches that are on sale — check out the above websites to see more Fitbit deals.
This sale ends on September 2nd for most of these retailers.
Source: Fitbit Via: RedFlagDeals
Comments