Fitbit trackers on back-to-school sale at select retailers

The sale ends on September 2nd at most participating retailers

Aug 19, 2021

2:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Fitbit is offering back-to-school deals on its fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The deals are available at Fitbit, Google Canada, Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Sport Chek and The Source. You can save up to $70 CAD on select devices.

These are only some of the Fitbit trackers and smartwatches that are on sale — check out the above websites to see more Fitbit deals.

This sale ends on September 2nd for most of these retailers.

Source: Fitbit Via: RedFlagDeals

