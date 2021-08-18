PREVIOUS|
Videotron suspends long-distance calling charges for calls to Afghanistan and Haiti

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts

Aug 18, 2021

3:59 PM EDT

Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti and the violent takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban militants, Canadians have been longing to get in touch with relatives in both countries.

To aid worrisome Canadians, Vidéotron is suspending long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Haiti and Afghanistan to help Canadians get in touch with friends and family located in those countries. The long-distance charge-free calling initiative is effective immediately and will run until September 15th, 2021.

“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts,” reads Vidéotron’s news release about the initiative. “Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Haiti or Afghanistan.”

Source: Vidéotron

