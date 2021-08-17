Canada’s video game industry partners with government on vaccination promotion

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) has partnered with the Public Health Agency of Canada on a COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign.
As the group responsible for lobbying on behalf of the Canadian games industry, the ESAC has released a series of videos from Canadian gaming figures. In these videos, creators like Electric Playground host Victor Lucas and Devolver Digital influencer strategist Clara Sia promote why they got vaccinated.
"I believe in the scientists, the epidemiologists, the doctors, and the medical community that is out there working so hard to keep us all safe." Watch @Victor_Lucas give his #MyWhy for getting the COVID-19 vaccine and find out more: https://t.co/3l7nx1LKuy pic.twitter.com/C6oKFl3jPe
— ESACanada (@ESACanada) August 16, 2021
All of the ‘My Why’ videos can be found on the ESAC site.
“By sharing trusted health messaging with our audiences our hope is that gamers will continue to step up and help keep each other and our communities safe by getting vaccinated when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to them,” the ESAC said in a statement on its website.
This is the ESAC’s second partnership with the Canadian government on COVID-19 related health initiative. Last October, the two groups collaborated to promote health and safety amid the pandemic, including wearing masks and sanitizing yourself.
You can read more about getting a vaccine in Canada here.
Comments