Canada’s video game industry partners with government on vaccination promotion

Victor Lucas and other Canadian figures in the gaming industry explain why they got vaccinated in a new video series

Aug 17, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) has partnered with the Public Health Agency of Canada on a COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign.

As the group responsible for lobbying on behalf of the Canadian games industry, the ESAC has released a series of videos from Canadian gaming figures. In these videos, creators like Electric Playground host Victor Lucas and Devolver Digital influencer strategist Clara Sia promote why they got vaccinated.

All of the ‘My Why’ videos can be found on the ESAC site.

“By sharing trusted health messaging with our audiences our hope is that gamers will continue to step up and help keep each other and our communities safe by getting vaccinated when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to them,” the ESAC said in a statement on its website.

This is the ESAC’s second partnership with the Canadian government on COVID-19 related health initiative. Last October, the two groups collaborated to promote health and safety amid the pandemic, including wearing masks and sanitizing yourself.

You can read more about getting a vaccine in Canada here.

