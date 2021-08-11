PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked Galaxy ‘unfold’ event

The event starts at 10am ET/7M PT

Aug 11, 2021

8:06 AM EDT

0 comments

At Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event today, the company is expected to unveil its often-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, among other new devices.

If you’re interested in watching live to see what the South Korean tech giant has in store, there are a few ways to do it. First, you can tune in on Samsung’s website at 10am ET/7am PT to watch the livestream of Unpacked. Samsung will also stream the show on its YouTube channel.

If you can’t watch live, you can always follow along with MobileSyrup‘s coverage for the latest details. Either keep an eye on the MobileSyrup homepage or open our Twitter or Facebook pages to read about the latest from Samsung Unpacked.

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Bud 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic. For a full breakdown of what we expect from Unpacked, check out Dean Daley’s round-up of what to expect from the event.

Related Articles

Reviews

Aug 8, 2021

5:21 PM EDT

The Nubia RedMagic 6R is a beastly gaming phone that comes with compromises

News

Aug 2, 2021

3:32 PM EDT

Leaked Galaxy Watch 4 Classic photos show the Wear OS in action

News

Aug 11, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen support

News

Jul 30, 2021

7:02 AM EDT

SyrupCast 243: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 rumours

Comments