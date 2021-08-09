Amazon comedy series ‘The Lake’ begins production in Ontario’s cottage country

Amazon Prime Video is producing a new comedy series set in cottage country in northern Ontario called The Lake.
According to Amazon, the production has begun, and shooting is set to take place in northern Ontario from August to September, with the series’ lead talent being the Canadian actor Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and the American actress Julia Stiles (Hustlers). U.S.-based Madison Shamoun and Canadian comedian Jon Dore are also part of the cast.
The series will premiere in 2022 and will be exclusively available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally.
The series follows Justin (Gavaris), who returns from living abroad after a breakup with his long-term partner in the hopes of reconnecting with his biological daughter (played by Madison Shamoun), whom he gave up for adoption when he was in his teens.
Upon returning, Justin discovers that his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (played by Julia Stiles).
“It’s a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings — cottage country,” says Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon studios. “We are thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for our first scripted Canadian comedy series.”
The series is produced by Amaze, a Toronto and Los Angeles-based production company, with Julian Doucet serving as writer and executive producer.
Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal, The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto.
Source: Amazon
