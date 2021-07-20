PREVIOUS|
Deals

Get PCs, laptops, monitors and more from Newegg’s ‘Rock Your Tech Style’ sale

Some items are on sale for three days, while others are discounted for five to seven more days

Jul 20, 2021

6:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Newegg Canada is currently offering a “Rock Your Tech Style” sale with discounts on monitors, laptops, PCs and more. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Gaming PCs

Gaming laptops

Gaming monitors

Headset and speakers

Peripherals

It’s worth noting that some items are on sale for only three days, while some other items are discounted for five to seven more days.

Check out the full sale here.

Image credit: BenQ

Source: Newegg

Related Articles

Deals

Feb 19, 2021

3:25 PM EST

The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

News

Nov 24, 2018

2:05 PM EST

Newegg Canada Cyber Monday sale kicks off Sunday, November 25

Comments