Get PCs, laptops, monitors and more from Newegg’s ‘Rock Your Tech Style’ sale

Newegg Canada is currently offering a “Rock Your Tech Style” sale with discounts on monitors, laptops, PCs and more. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:
Gaming PCs
- Skytech Gaming PC Desktop AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB, 8 GB DDR4, 500 GB SSD, 11AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit: Now $999.99, was $1,099.99
- CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop Gamer Master AMD Ryzen 5-3600 3.6GHz 16GB 480GB SSD 2TB HDD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Windows 10: Now $1,349.99, was $1,499.99
- ABS Master Gaming PC – Intel i7 10700F – GeForce RTX 3060 – 16GB DDR4 3000MHz – 1TB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD – EVGA XR1 Capture Device: Now $1,899.99, was $1,999.99
ASUS Gaming Desktop GL10CS-DH552 Intel Core i5 9th Gen 9400F (2.90 GHz) 8 GB DDR4 512 GB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Windows 10 Home 64-bit: Now $1,199.99, was $1,299.99
- CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop Gamer Master GMA680 Ryzen 7 3rd Gen 3700X (3.60 GHz) 16 GB DDR4 1 TB HDD 500 GB PCIe SSD AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Windows 10 Home 64-bit: Now $2,199.99, was $2,269.99
Gaming laptops
- MSI GS Series GS66 10UE-280CA Stealth 15.6″ 300 Hz Intel Core i7 10th Gen 10750H (2.60 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 16 GB Memory 1 TB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Gaming Laptop: Now $2,149, was $2,399.99
- Lenovo Legion 5 15ARH05H – 15.6″ 120 Hz IPS – AMD Ryzen 5 4000 Series 4600H (3.00 GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti – 8 GB DDR4 – 256 GB PCIe SSD – Windows 10 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop: Now $1,099.99, was $1,249.99
- GIGABYTE G5 GD – 15.6″ FHD IPS Anti-Glare 144Hz, Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11400H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Win10 Home, Gaming Laptop: Now $1,349.99, was $1,499.99
- MSI GL Series GL65 10SFSK-282CA Leopard 15.6″ 144 Hz IPS Intel Core i7 10th Gen 10750H (2.60 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 16 GB Memory 512 GB NVMe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop: Now $1,849.99, was $2,549.99
- MSI GF Series GF65 10SER-1223CA Thin 15.6″ 144 Hz IPS Intel Core i7 10th Gen 10750H (2.60 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 16 GB Memory 512 GB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop: Now $1,399.99, was $1,599.99
Gaming monitors
- LG 27” UltraGear QHD 2560 x 1440 IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility: Now $419.99, was $449.99
- BenQ EX2780Q 27″ Quad HD 2560 x 1440 2K Resolution 144Hz monitor: Now $419.99, was $599.99
- ASUS TUF GAMING VG27WQ 27″ WQHD 2560 x 1440 (2K) 1ms (MPRT) 165Hz monitor: Now $559.99, was $614.99
- BenQ ZOWIE XL Series XL2411P Dark Gray 24″ 144Hz Full HD monitor: Now $229.99, was $259.99
Headset and speakers
- USB Wired Desktop Computer Laptop Speaker with RGB Light Effect 3.5mm AUX Interface: Now $16.98, was $19.79
- Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless USB Type-A Connector Circumaural Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound: Now $119.99, was $129.99
- Beyerdynamic MMX 300 (718300) 2nd Generation Premium Gaming Headset: Now $399, was $429.99
- Dell Sound Bar Speaker – 5 W Rms: Now $84.99, was $99.99
- Veho M-10 Wireless Lifestyle Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Now $234.99, was $258.99
- Spracht Conference Mate Combo Bluetooth Wireless And Usb Combo Speaker: Now $95.49, was $99.99
Peripherals
- CORSAIR K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit RGB LED, CHERRY MX SPEED Keyswitches: Now $279.99, was $319.99
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE, Wireless FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse with Slipstream Technology, Black, Backlit RGB LED, 18000 DPI, Optical, Qi Wireless Charging Certified: Now $119.99, was $129.99
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Cherry MX Speed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with RGB LED Backlit: Now $199.99, was $239.99
- CORSAIR IRONCLAW RGB Wireless Rechargeable Gaming Mouse with SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS Technology, Black, Backlit RGB LED, 18000 dpi: Now $89.99, was $109.99
- MSI Vigor GK30 Combo: Now $69.99, was $89.99
- Corsair SABRE RGB PRO CHAMPION SERIES CH-9303111-NA Black 6 Buttons 1 x Wheel USB 2.0 Type-A Wired PixArt PMW3392 18000 dpi FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse: Now $69.99, was $79.99
It’s worth noting that some items are on sale for only three days, while some other items are discounted for five to seven more days.
Check out the full sale here.
Image credit: BenQ
Source: Newegg
