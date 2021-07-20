Rogers tops ranks in Umlaut’s latest mobile network performance report

Rogers has topped ranks in Umlaut’s latest mobile network performance report with Bell and Telus following in second and third place, respectively.
The Toronto-based national carrier received an overall score of 911 out of 1,000 when it comes to voice, data and crowdsourcing combined. Bell received an overall score of 893. Telus followed with an overall score of 865.
In terms of data, Rogers received a score of 433 out of 480. Bell followed with a score of 419 and Telus rounded out the top three with a score of 404.
When it comes to voice, Rogers received a score of 300 out of 320. Bell received a score of 291 and Telus followed with 286.
Rogers also achieved the best 5G results overall and also the highest reliability when considering 5G capable devices in the tested provinces. The provinces British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
The report outlines that Rogers also leads overall in the six major cities and provinces in Canada and shows the highest overall reliability. The cities include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
Umlaut compiled this report by testing and measuring the performance of carriers’ voice and data services on smartphones in comparison to other 5G/LTE/UMTS/GSM mobile radio networks in metropolitan and rural areas of Canada.
The audit was done as a performance benchmark performed by Umlaut between March 22nd, 2021 and June 18th, 2021 in cities and towns as well as on connection roads.
In addition, crowdsourced performance data was collected and evaluated between June 12th, 2021 and May 23rd, 2021.
Image credit: Umlaut
Source: Umlaut
