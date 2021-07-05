TikTok’s parent company selling app’s AI to other companies

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has started selling the popular video app’s AI to other companies.
The Financial Times reports that the new division dedicated to this new venture is called BytePlus. The company already has a client list, according to its website.
ByteDance has already sold the AI to U.S. fashion app Goat, Singapore travel site WeGo, Indian social gaming platform GamesApp and Indonesian shopping app Chilibeli.
TikTok’s recommendation algorithm is a significant factor in its success. The app’s ‘For You Page’ gives users recommendations based on which videos users liked, shared or commented on. It also uses device settings such as language preferences and your location to recommend videos.
The report outlines that BytePlus gives other companies who purchase the AI access to the recommendation algorithm. The companies are then able to personalize it for their own service and customers.
Source: Financial Times Via: The Verge
