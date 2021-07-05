Sub-carriers Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Fido are offering bonus data on some of their plans, but only for a limited time. We’ve already talked about the Koodo deals, here. They offer bonus data and if you’re buying a new phone with the carrier you’ll also get $100 in bill credits.
Virgin Mobile and Fido aren’t offering this $100 in bill credits, but the plans are available for BYOD and customers seeking a new handset.
Here are the plans:
- $45 for 6GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $50 for 10GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $55 for 13GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $60 for 15GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $70 for 17GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
On Fido’s website, this offers ends on July 5th and Koodo’s deals end on July 6th. Virgin Mobile says that the bonus data is only available for a limited time, but we can bet that it’s going to end very soon.
If you’re interested in any of the deals you better act soon because they’ll be disappearing shortly.
Source: Koodo, Virgin Mobile, Fido
Comments