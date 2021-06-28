Netflix on Android now allows you to watch partially downloaded content

Netflix users on Android can now view content that’s only been partially downloaded to their mobile device.
Once users regain a strong internet connection, the movie or show in question will finish downloading.
Previously, users would have to fully download a title to watch it offline. That’s still the case for iOS users, though, as Netflix says it will begin testing the partial download feature “in the coming months.”
For now, Android users can find the new partial download setting in the ‘Continue Watching’ section or in the ‘Download’ menu on Android.
Source: Netflix
Comments