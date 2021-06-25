PREVIOUS
Deals

PlayStation Store running ‘Weekend Offer’ sale that includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony is also running a 'Mid-Year Deals' sale with titles up to 90 percent off

Jun 25, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

0 comments

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales header

Sony has kicked off a PlayStation Store ‘Weekend Offer,’ with a few noteworthy games on discount.

Check out the titles on sale below:

Additionally, Sony also has some ‘Mid-Year Deals’ with titles up to 90 percent off.

Find all games under the Weekend Offer sale here.

Check out some notable ones below:

Find all games under Mid-Year Deal here.

Source: PlayStation Store

Related Articles

News

Jun 16, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

Next-gen PlayStation VR headset targeting holiday 2022 launch: report

Features

Feb 25, 2021

6:00 PM EST

Housemarque developers unpack their mysterious PS5 exclusive Returnal

Resources

May 26, 2021

12:24 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2021

Deals

May 18, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Demon’s Souls to go on sale as part of Days of Play 2021

Comments