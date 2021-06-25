PlayStation Store running ‘Weekend Offer’ sale that includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony has kicked off a PlayStation Store ‘Weekend Offer,’ with a few noteworthy games on discount.
Check out the titles on sale below:
- Returnal Standard Edition for PS5: Now $63.89, was $89.99
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5: Now $74.99, was $99.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $38.99, was $64.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $63.89, was $89.99
- Demon’s Souls Standard Edition for PS5: Now $63.89, was $89.99
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5: Now $93.59, was $119.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $53.59, was $79.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5: Now $74.99, was $99.99
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $38.99, was $64.99
- The Nioh Collection for PS4 and PS5: Now $63.89, was $89.99
- Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5: Now $37.49, was $49.99
Additionally, Sony also has some ‘Mid-Year Deals’ with titles up to 90 percent off.
Find all games under the Weekend Offer sale here.
Check out some notable ones below:
- Outriders for PS4 and PS5: Now $51.99, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $13.37, was $53.49
- Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 and Ps5: Now $20.99, was $69.99
- Madden NFL 21 for PS4 & PS5: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5: Now $18.14, was $54.99
- Battlefield V: Now $5.19, was $51.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PS4: Now $14.99, was $29.99
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition for PS4 and PS5: Now $29.99, was $99.99
Find all games under Mid-Year Deal here.
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments