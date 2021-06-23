Tinder update lets users talk to people before they match

Tinder is changing things up with a big update this week that will give users more info on a person before swiping.
Tinder will add a new explore tab that will let users find activities like ‘Swipe Night,’ its interactive game, and a new feature called ‘Hot Takes.’
Taking place nightly at 6pm to midnight local time, Hot Takes will have users answering questions like, “Which of these is the most pretentious?” and talk in a chat that will have disappearing messages if no one answers in 30 seconds. From this screen, daters can like and match with each other.
This feature is the first time that users will be able to chat before actually swiping right or left. This will let users see if there’s chemistry before swiping.
The explore tab can let users go through possible missions to see who has the same “passions” or tags.
Lastly, Tinder is allowing people to upload videos as part of their profiles. The app now supports nine videos and they can be up to 15 seconds long.
Hot Takes and other in-app events will go live in the Explore section later this summer.
Source: Tinder
Comments