WhatsApp for iOS is reportedly getting a new ‘archived chats’ tab soon

WhatsApp for iOS will reportedly be getting a new ‘archived chats’ tab in an upcoming update, according to WABetaInfo.
The new tab has been discovered in the latest beta version of the app. When the option ‘keep chats archived’ is enabled, every time a user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived.
WABetaInfo notes that notifications from archived chats will also be manually archived. Users will also be able to quickly manage several archived chats simultaneously through the edit button. If users don’t like the new archive, they can disable the ‘keep chats archived’ option in order to use the old archive.
Currently, when users receive messages from an archived chat, it will return to the main chats tab. With this new option, users will be able to completely silence archived chats.
When users enable the new archive, the archived chat cell will be pinned at the top of their chat list. The archived chat cell will also always be visible and will report the number of unread chats. Further, if someone mentions you in an archived group, you will see the ‘@’ symbol in the archived chat call.
WABetaInfo notes that the new archive should start rolling out to iOS users soon.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments