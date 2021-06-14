Huawei CFO’s legal team seeks publication ban on HSBC documents

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is back in court as her defence team seeks a publication ban on HSBC documents.
Reuters reports that Meng’s legal team will present arguments for the publication ban on June 14th at the British Columbia Supreme Court.
It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC.
Huawei and HSBC’s legal teams have agreed to release documents to Meng’s defence team as long as they try to keep them concealed from the public.
Crown attorneys have argued against the ban, saying that in order to be consistent with the open court principle, the documents should only be selectively redacted as opposed to the entire documents.
Numerous media outlets, including Reuters, have also opposed the ban, arguing that court proceedings should be accessible to the media and the public.
It’s worth noting that it’s unknown what the documents contain, but Meng’s legal team has stated that they’re relevant to her case.
Hearings for Meng’s extradition case are expected to conclude in late August.
Source: Reuters
