AirPods Max are on sale for $678 at Visions Electronics

Visions Electronics Canada has a great deal on Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max.
The wireless headphones are on sale for 13 percent off (save $101). That means you can pick up the headphones for $678 instead of the regular $779 price tag.
Visions Electronics has the ‘Pink,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Sky Blue’ colourways in stock.
The over-ear headphones have active noise cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip with “Hey Siri” functionality, and exceptional build quality. The AirPods Max also feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, giving you a theatre-like sound experience from the comfort of your couch.
Additionally, the headphones feature impressive 20-hour battery life which can be stretched up to 22-23 depending upon usage and whether you put the headphones in their Smart Case.
When our own Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the AirPods Max, he gave them a 7.5/10 rating, with the main drawbacks being its expensive price tag and no touch controls. While Vision Electronics’ sale makes the AirPods Max a little more affordable, the lack of touch controls might be a deterrent for some people.
Visions Electronics Canada is offering free shipping on the product along with a store pick-up option. The sale is valid till 17th June, so if you’ve been wanting to snag the AirPods Max, now is the chance.
To purchase the AirPods Max from Visions Electronics, click here.
Source: Visions Electronics
Comments