Don’t miss these Father’s Day deals from Best Buy Canada

Father’s Day is getting closer, but if you haven’t thought about what to get your dad, there’s no need to panic.
Best Buy Canada has you covered with special deals on everything from drones to wearable tech. Nothing says you appreciate your dad like a remote controlled flying quadcopter!
Check out some of the biggest deals below, or head over to Best Buy Canada’s site to see all of the discounts available.
Contixo F16 Mini Selfie Drone for $99.99 (save $50)
Contixo F22+ Folding Video Drone for $229.99 (save $80)
Contixo F24 Pro 1080p Camera Drone for $399.99 (save $100)
Blue Yeti USB Mic for $159.99 (save $20)
Corsair K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $279.99 (save $40)
Ninja Professional 2.1L 1100-Watt Countertop Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups for $129.99 (save $40)
Insignia Air Fryer Oven – 9.46L/10QT for $169.99 (save $40)
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi for $99.99 (save $65)
Zagg Invisible Elite+ for iP12/12Pro/11/Xr for $29.99 (save $5)
Zagg InvisibleShield Elite+ for iP12 ProM for $29.99 (save $10)
Zagg Invisible EliteVG+ for iP12/12Pro/11/ Xr for $36.99 (save $13)
Insignia 15W Qi Charging Pad for $19.99 (save $5)
Samsung 25W Travel adapter for $17.99 (save $7)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Black for $399.99 (save $130)
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire Black for $499.99 (save $200)
Fitbit Sense Carbon/Graphite for $329.99 (save $30)
Fitbit Charge 4 Black for $129.99 (save $40)
Marathon VDF Men’s Dress Watch for $1199.99 (save $300)
Tissot Swissmatic Men’s Dress Watch for $349.99 (save $275)
Tissot Le Locle Powermatic Men’s Dress Watch for $499.99 (save $475)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments