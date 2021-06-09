Overwatch is finally getting cross-play

First-person hero shooter Overwatch is finally getting an often-requested feature — cross-play.
When the beta launches in the near future, PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players will be able to play online together. It’s worth mentioning that you won’t be able to play cross-play in ranked mode, which is a good move by Blizzard given console players facing off against the greater accuracy the PC version’s mouse and keyboard controls offers, isn’t really fair.
If you want to be part of the cross-play beta, you’ll need to make a Battle.net account if you don’t already have one. Then, you’ll need to link your console account to Battle.net in the account settings. Afterwards, you’ll be able to play with friends you’ve added on Battle.net instead of only the friends on your console list.
Cross-play, unfortunately, won’t include cross-progression, which means that your skins and XP level won’t be connected if you have Overwatch on both your Switch and PC.
In a Reddit AMA, Overwatch technical director, John Lafleur said, “given the additional complexities of cross-progression, it would probably make the most sense to tackle cross-play, first and then explore progression as a potential add-on, if we go this route.”
Via: The Verge
Comments