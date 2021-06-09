The PlayStation Store is now offering double discounts on a variety of video games.
You’ll only be able to get the double discount if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member you can get up to 30 percent discounts, but if you’re a Plus member PlayStation is offering up to 60 percent off.
This Double Discounts promotion is available until June 23rd.
We’ve listed some of the deals below, but you can check them out on the company’s website. We only listed the price if you have a PlayStation Plus membership.
- Fallout 76: now $18.69, was $54.99
- God of War: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Dead by Daylight: now $40.19, was $66.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: now $40.79, was $119.99
- Far Cry 5: now $12.79, was $79.99
- Far Cry New Dawn: now $12.99, was $49.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $20.79, was $79.99
- Hitman 2: now $23.99, was $79.99
