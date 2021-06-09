PREVIOUS
Deals

PlayStation Store’s Double Discount sale for PS Plus members offers up to 60 percent off

This promotion ends on June 23rd

Jun 9, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

0 comments

God of War Kratos

The PlayStation Store is now offering double discounts on a variety of video games.

You’ll only be able to get the double discount if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member you can get up to 30 percent discounts, but if you’re a Plus member PlayStation is offering up to 60 percent off.

This Double Discounts promotion is available until June 23rd.

We’ve listed some of the deals below, but you can check them out on the company’s website. We only listed the price if you have a PlayStation Plus membership.

Related Articles

News

Apr 9, 2021

5:33 PM EDT

PlayStation working on ‘counterpunch’ to Xbox Game Pass: God of War creator

Features

Jun 5, 2021

11:06 AM EDT

PlayStation’s cross-gen plans have been frustratingly opaque

Features

Jun 8, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is both a terrific game and a stunning PS5 showcase

News

Feb 9, 2021

7:04 PM EST

Modder releases 60fps patch for Bloodborne on PS4 Pro

Comments