Edison Mail+ subscribers can now share benefits with up to five other people

Edison released a new ‘Family Plan’ option for its Edison Mail+ email subscription on iOS and Android, allowing users to protect up to five other people at no extra cost.
Edison launched its Mail+ subscription last August, touting it as a solution to protect users’ inboxes from phishing attempts and other common email problems. The subscription includes features like ‘Verify Sender,’ which leverages previous communications to authenticate incoming emails and place warnings on messages that don’t appear authentic.
Additionally, Mail+ includes an improved spam blocker, an AI-based contact updater and other benefits.
Starting June 8th, Edison Mail+ subscribers will be able to share benefits with friends and family at no extra cost. For example, Edison suggests users could add people they know that could be vulnerable to email scams, like grandparents.
Once subscribers invite someone to join their Family Plan, that person will receive an email with instructions to download the Edison Mail app so they can access the Mail+ features.
Edison Mail+ costs $19.99 per month or $134.99 per year in Canada. You can download Edison Mail for free from the App Store or the Play Store.
Image credit: Edison
