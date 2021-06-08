WhatsApp will reportedly start allowing users to verify their accounts via a phone call with a new ‘Flash Calls’ feature on Android.
WABetaInfo found hints of the feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Flash Calls are described as a quick way to get verified to log into WhatsApp through an automatic verification phone call.
When you use this automatic verification feature, WhatsApp will call your number and then automatically end the call. This will verify that the last phone number in your phone’s log is the same as the number that sends you the six-digit code.
It’s worth noting that the phone number is always different, so there isn’t any way to trick this method, which ensures that it’s safe.
WhatsApp is currently developing an introduction for the feature to explain to users why it needs permission to make calls and access phone logs.
WABetaInfo notes that this feature won’t be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS because Apple doesn’t offer any public API to read users’ call history.
The feature is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update for WhatsApp on Android. It’s unknown when exactly the feature may roll out.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments