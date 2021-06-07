Apple adds new sharing features to iMessage

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the company unveiled a new set of features coming to iMessage that will make it more of a competitor to WhatsApp and Messenger.
iMessage will now feature a new collage design for bulk images sent to you, which can be swiped through to view individually. These photos will then be added to your phone gallery under a new section called “Shared With You,” in addition to the normal image library.
This new feature will only add photos that have you in them. What this means is, any photo shared with you which has, for example, a meme or a photo of a car will not be saved in the “Shared With You” section. Apple’s aim with this new feature is to help you organize your photos and media shared with you in a new and dedicated folder.
But that’s not all. If someone shares an interesting article to read, something like — PlayStation’s cross-gen plans have been frustratingly opaque, over iMessage, and you don’t have time to read it immediately, it will be stored in the news app, under a new section called “Shared With You.” The article will show up top along with the name of the person who shared it with you.
This new feature is not limited to photos and articles, as it works with playlists too. Any playlist shared over iMessage will now be added to your Apple Music app, along with the name of the person who shared it.
Comments