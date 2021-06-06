PREVIOUS|
Deals

Costco discounts Apple Watch Series 6 by $50, Series 3 by $30

The sale is running until June 10th

Jun 6, 2021

2:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 6

Costco Canada has currently discounted the Apple Watch Series 6 by $50 and the Apple Watch Series 3 by $30.

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 is currently available for $478.99 after the discount. The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is available for $518.99 after the $50 discount. The discounted watches are available in Product Red, Gold, Silver and Blue.

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is currently available for $228.99 after the $30 discount. The 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is available for $268.99 after the discount. The discounted watches are available in Space Grey and Silver.

Costco notes that the sale is running until June 10th. You can learn more about the offers here.

