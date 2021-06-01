SaskTel investing $4.3 million to upgrade 4G LTE network capacity in rural communities

SaskTel is investing $4.3 million to upgrade the 4G LTE capacity of its wireless network in 25 rural communities in Saskatchewan.
The company will install additional carriers on the towers in these communities to increase their 4G LTE wireless data capacity by up to 300 percent.
SaskTel says the added capacity will ensure that customers in these communities are able to use their devices without having to deal with network congestion.
The rural communities include Abbey, Leask, Green Lake, Wood Mountain, Kincaid, Dinsmore, Estuary, Eyebrow and more. The full list of the 25 communities can be found here.
“SaskTel understands how vital communications services have become this past year, and it’s this awareness that helps drive us to make these important investments in our networks to ensure our customers can take advantage of the economic, educational, and social resources the world has to offer,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a statement.
The project is scheduled to commence in June with all of the towers to be upgraded by the end of March 2022.
SaskTel notes that these capacity improvements come as part of its $323 million capital investments announced for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Source: SaskTel
