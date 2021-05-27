A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada.
The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets.
The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the standard red and yellow McDonald’s packaging the fast-food chain is known for.
FINALLY GOT ALL THE PACKAGING FROM YORK MILLS AND LESLIE LOCATION IN TORONTO😭🤧❤️ #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/qb9oXKO4Xe
— #내리는_비가_끝이났다 🇨🇦💌 ᵒᵗ ⁷ (@bbangqt) May 26, 2021
In addition to Canada, the BTS Meal also made its “tour” debut in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, and Malaysia, among other places.
Throughout the summer, the meal will be offered in Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Latvia, Morocco, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico and more countries.
McDonalds, in collaboration with BTS, also released merchandise exclusively through the Weverse Shop. The merch includes a purple bathrobe, T-shirts, silicone pouches and keyrings. Check out the collection here.
The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s until June 21st and can be purchased in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order, Drive-Thru, or McDelivery.
Image credit: @McDonalds
Source: @McDonalds
Comments