You can buy the OnePlus 8T for $375 off right now

One of the most significant deterrents to purchasing a OnePlus 8T in Canada has been its high price, but that is about to change.
The 120Hz display phone is currently available at a discount on OnePlus’ website, with its price slashed down to $799 from $1,099 before tax.
What makes the deal even sweeter is that you get to choose between two bumper cases that come free with the purchase of the handset.
Currently, only the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in ‘Lunar Silver’ and ‘Aquamarine Green.’
OnePlus also gives you the option to trade in your old phone for store credit. For example, was able to get a quote of $50 for my old, semi-broken Galaxy S9.
Additionally, using code ‘ONEPLUS8T75′ at checkout will give you an additional $75 off your OnePlus 8T.
The phone received an 8.5/10 rating when it was reviewed by our team last year. Check out the full review here.
Source: OnePlus
