WhatsApp to roll out new ‘Disappearing Mode’ function

WhatsApp is developing a new â€˜Disappearing Modeâ€™ feature to enhance privacy for both iOS and Android users.
WABetaInfo provided a first look at the upcoming function. It notes that new chats will begin with disappearing messages on when they enable the feature.
Users can currently enable disappearing messages through the contact info or group info options. If you were to start a chat with a new contact, youâ€™d have to manually turn it on in your settings. This new function will automatically turn on disappearing messages in new chats.
WhatsApp started rolling out its disappearing messages feature in November 2020. The feature automatically deletes messages after a certain period of time. The Facebook-owned company first launched a seven-day option and then a 24-hour option.
WABetInfo notes that the feature is still in development and will be available in a future update, but itâ€™s unknown when itâ€™ll go live.
Source: WABetaInfo
