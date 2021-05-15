Best Buy Canada discounts wireless headphones, Chromebooks, and more

In addition to a massive smart-home sale that launched this week, Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest batch of Top Deals features savings on a slew of tech products, from wearables to gaming PCs.
Check out the full list of deals below:
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels 7-Panel Smarter Kit for $229.99 (save $50)
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)
Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)
Acer Spin 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299.99 (save $150)
JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $269.99 (save $130)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $169.99 (save $10)
Danby 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner for $499.99 (save $200)
Garmin Venu 42mm GPS Watch & JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $449.99 (save $200)
ASUS C523 15.6″ Chromebook for $199.99 (save $200)
Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $100)
ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $400)
Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit for $899.99 (save $50)
Samsung Odyssey 27″ WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $50)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
