Activision-owned Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer opens Toronto studio

Activision has expanded its Sledgehammer Games studio, one of the developers of itsÂ Call of DutyÂ series, into Toronto.
The company made the announcement during its latest earnings report, where it confirmed that Sledgehammer is working on this year’s new, untitledÂ Call of DutyÂ game.
Today weâ€™re also thrilled to announce we're expanding with a new team in Toronto, Canada to partner with our teams in Foster City, CA and Melbourne, VIC! pic.twitter.com/HDmRdDA3ul
— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021
Activision didn’t specify where, exactly, the new studio is located in Toronto, but it has begun hiring for location on its website.
Sledgehammer is best known for co-developingÂ 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Activision sister studio Infinity Ward and leading development on 2014’s Advanced Warfare and 2017’s Infinite Warfare. Since then, the studio has assisted fellow Activision subsidiaries Infinity Ward, Raven and Treyarch onÂ 2019’sÂ Modern WarfareÂ and last year’sÂ Cold War.
Sledgehammer was founded in 2009 by former Visceral developers Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey (Dead Space) in Foster City, California. The developer opened a second studio in Melbourne, Australia in 2019.
Sledgehammer’s new Toronto studio joins Activision-owned Call of Duty support studios Beenox in Quebec City and Irish software company Demonware (which has an office in Vancouver).
During its latest earnings call, Activision confirmed that this year’s Sledgehammer-developedÂ Call of DutyÂ will release in the fourth quarter and is being built for current-gen hardware. While last year’sÂ Cold WarÂ released on current- and last-gen consoles, this comment seems to suggest the new Call of Duty will make better use of the newer hardware.
The newÂ Call of Duty will also have integration with the free-to-play battle royale gameÂ Call of Duty: Warzone, just like Modern WarfareÂ andÂ Cold War.
Image credit: Activision
