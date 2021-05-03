Xbox Series X’s ‘FPS Boost’ now supports 70 new games

In total, 97 Xbox titles now support the Xbox Series X’s and Series S’ ‘FPS Boost’ feature.
Microsoft has added roughly 70 new titles to the growing list, with games jumping to either 60fps or 120fps. Some of the notable titles include several Lego games, Dirt 4, Alien Isolation, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Rogue and even Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.
In its blog post, Microsoft says that some titles reduce their resolution to hit higher frame rates. Examples of games that do this are Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Far Cry 5, Star Wars Battlefront IIÂ and more.
When FPS Boost first released back in February, the platform only supported five titles, but Microsoft has rapidly added new games to the feature over the last few months.
To turn FPS Boost on or off, navigate to where the title is installed on your console’s hard drive and select ‘Compatibility Options.’ You’ll then see an option to turn ‘Auto HDR’ and FPS Boost on/off (the video above also shows up to turn the feature.
Microsoft also has a complete list of FPS Boost titles here.
Source: Microsoft
